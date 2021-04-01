NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $641.17 or 0.01086517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $22,488.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Index has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028858 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

