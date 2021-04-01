NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

