NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $257,241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

