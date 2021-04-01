Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NINOY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.58. Nikon has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Analysts expect that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

