Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Cap of $92.49 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $92.49 million and $2.51 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,266.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.08 or 0.03335916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00343403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.09 or 0.00943350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.08 or 0.00421958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00387853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024096 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,236,677,298 coins and its circulating supply is 7,492,927,298 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.