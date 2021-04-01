NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $38.98

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.98, but opened at $41.30. NIO shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 383,586 shares traded.
NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
