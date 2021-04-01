NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $38.98

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.98, but opened at $41.30. NIO shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 383,586 shares traded.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

