Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

