NIX Hits Market Capitalization of $13.86 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. NIX has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $97,823.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,032.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,968.69 or 0.03334928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00344560 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $554.40 or 0.00939140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.34 or 0.00429154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.66 or 0.00389038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00280462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00024110 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,981,072 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

