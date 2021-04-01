Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 17,000 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nkarta stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
