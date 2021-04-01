Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 17,000 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nkarta stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

