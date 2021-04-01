NOIA Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.