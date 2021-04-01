Noku 1-Day Volume Tops $8,316.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Noku has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $8,316.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 63.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noku Token Profile

Noku is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

