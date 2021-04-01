Non-Fungible Yearn Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $964,788.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be purchased for about $234.52 or 0.00393776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,408 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Trading

