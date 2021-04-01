Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.09

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.09 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 289,313 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.26 million and a P/E ratio of 67.00.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall acquired 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

