Nord Finance (NORD) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.54 or 0.00017860 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $10.54 million and $1.96 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00789879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,983 coins.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars.

