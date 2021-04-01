Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.06

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 56447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.