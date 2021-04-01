Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.