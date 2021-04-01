Northcoast Research Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

In other Plug Power news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

