Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 14,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,391,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

The stock has a market cap of $789.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

