Northern Trust Corp Buys 128,432 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Century Communities worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of CCS opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

