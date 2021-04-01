Northern Trust Corp Buys 43,276 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of First Hawaiian worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

FHB opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

