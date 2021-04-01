Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of Inovalon worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth $8,358,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 719.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

