Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Cubic worth $22,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.62 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

