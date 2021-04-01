Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of New Residential Investment worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.