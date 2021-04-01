Northern Trust Corp Has $21.14 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of OSI Systems worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.10 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

