Northern Trust Corp Has $21.47 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of PJT Partners worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

