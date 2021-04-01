Northern Trust Corp Has $21.74 Million Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.72% of ACCO Brands worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 645,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after buying an additional 277,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $802.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

