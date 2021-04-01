Northern Trust Corp Has $21.98 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $21,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

