Northern Trust Corp Has $22.09 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Red Rock Resorts worth $22,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 138,467 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

