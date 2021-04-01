Northern Trust Corp Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of ArcelorMittal worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 95,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

