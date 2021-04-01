Northern Trust Corp Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 29,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.98% of OceanFirst Financial worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.94 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.