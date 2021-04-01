Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Element Solutions worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

