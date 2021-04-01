Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Welbilt worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Welbilt by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 406.25 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

