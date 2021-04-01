Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of eHealth worth $21,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $151.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.