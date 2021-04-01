Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,733 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Lazard worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

