Northern Trust Corp Purchases 37,807 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Immunovant worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunovant by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

