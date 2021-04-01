Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.34% of Vertiv worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vertiv by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,259,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

