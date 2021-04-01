Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.21% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,282,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $7,989,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 941,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 444,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE INN opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.