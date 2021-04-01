Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Heron Therapeutics worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

