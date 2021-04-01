Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.87% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

