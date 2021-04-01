Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of NIC worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

