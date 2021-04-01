Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Cavco Industries worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $225.61 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

