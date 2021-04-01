Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,071 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.60% of Astec Industries worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASTE stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.