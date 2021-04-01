Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,678 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of AZZ worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AZZ by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZZ. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

