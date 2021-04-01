Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,755 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Ryanair worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in Ryanair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 92,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

