Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,304 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Revance Therapeutics worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RVNC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.