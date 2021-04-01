Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,342 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.87% of Getty Realty worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.