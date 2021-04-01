Northern Trust Corp Sells 291,021 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of Sally Beauty worth $22,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,281,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,865 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

