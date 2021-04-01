Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,931 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Mesa Laboratories worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.92. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.01 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

