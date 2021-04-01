Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,334 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of Vista Outdoor worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.