Northern Trust Corp Sells 53,366 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Graphic Packaging worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

